Grand Junction firm makes list of top IT service providers

Networks Unlimited in Grand Junction ranks among the top information technology companies in North America in a list based on the technical certifications they’ve earned.

Networks Unlimited has been named to the 2017 Tech Elite 250 list compiled by CRN, a brand of The Channel Company that provide news to the IT industry. The list honors companies that have earned the highest number of advanced technical certifications from leading technology vendors scaled to company size. The list appears in the April issue of CRN and online at the website at www.crn.com/techelite250.

“Being recognized by CRN as a Tech Elite in our industry is an immense honor,” said Mark Swain, president of Networks Unlimited. “Being one of the top 250 IT solution providers in all of North America proves that by having knowledgeable staff and providing the best customer service is the best way for Networks Unlimited to remain a leader in the industry.”

Swain said employees at Networks Unlimited continually seek out training and certification on the systems and trends that most benefit customers.

Robert Faletra, chief executive officer of The Channel Company, said the Tech Elite 250 list includes companies that have earned some of the most advanced certifications available. “They have adapted impressively to major changes in the IT channel, especially the shift to a more services-driven market, by expanding their skill sets and sharpening both their technical and customer service expertise.”

Network Unlimited offers a range of information technology services as well as computer and networking sales and support. For more information, call 243-3311 or log on to www.networksunlimited.com.