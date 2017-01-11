Grand Junction lawmaker named chairman of energy and environment committee

A Grand Junction state lawmaker has been picked to serve as chairman of a new committee on energy and the environment.

State Sen. Ray Scott, a Republican, will chair the Select Committee on Energy and the Environment created by Senate President Kevin Grantham.

Scott said the panel will conduct hearings on a range of energy and environmental issues, especially in light of expected federal policy changes under a Trump administration. “Colorado’s already well known for our passionate interest in all issues related to energy and the environment, so this seems like a logical response to the growing demand we see for more study, deeper discussion and innovative policy ideas,” Scott said. “The changes in attitude and approach we’re expecting from the Trump administration will only add to the importance and relevance of the work this select committee will do.”

State Sens. John Cooke, R-Greeley, and Kevin Priola, R-Brighton, also were named to the committee.

Any legislation the panel generates must be heard by the Senate Agriculture, Natural Resources and Energy Committee.

“There’s enough work to keep both committees extremely busy, given the intense public interest these issues generate and the changing regulatory landscape we’re likely to see in the future,” said Grantham, a Republican from Canon City. “The select committee will augment and enhance our ability to look at these issues in a broader way and at greater depth. It’s also a reflection of the primary importance Senate Republicans place on these issues, which hold the key to Colorado’s economic and environmental well-being.”