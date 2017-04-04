Grand Junction man makes list of top financial advisors

Kevin Price of Insight Financial Solutions in Grand Junction has been named one of the top retirement plan advisors under age 40 in a list compiled by the National Association of Plan Advisors.

The list is drawn from nominations submitted by NAPA firm partners, reviewed by a committee of senior advisor industry experts and then voted upon by thousands in the retirement plan industry.

The top retirement plan advisors under 40 will be covered in the summer issue of NAPA Net magazine and honored at the 2017 NAPA summit.

Insight Financial Solutions operates offices at 359 Colorado Ave., Suite 204. For more information, call 986-4503 or visit www.investindependently.com.