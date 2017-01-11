Grand Junction man selected for ag leadership program

A financial services advisor from Grand Junction is among 20 people who’ve been selected to participate in an agricultural leadership program in Colorado.

Tyler Hawkins, an assistance vice president of lending with American AgCredit, will join in 13th class of the Colorado Agricultural Leadership Program (CALP).

CALP, a nonprofit organization, seeks to develop agricultural leaders by strengthening their knowledge and skills in coalition building, communication, cultural diversity, government policy, resource management, social issues and technology.

Participants are selected from emerging leaders involved in agriculture and agricultural businesses as well as rural communities and natural resource management.

The latest program is scheduled to begin Feb. 22 in conjunction with the Governor’s Forum on Agriculture in Denver.

Participants in the program will travel across Colorado to learn about agricultural in various regions of the state. They’ll also take part in an international trip to learn about agriculture in a foreign country and trade with that nation.

“As our state’s urban population grows and has a bigger influence, it’s absolutely critical that we develop Coloradans who are committed to the future of our agricultural and rural communities, said State Rep. Jerry Sonnenberg, a Republican from Sterling who also serves as president of the CALP board. of directors. “And we couldn’t ask for a more talented and ambitious group to take part in our next class.”