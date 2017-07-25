Grand Valley residents appointed to state boards

Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper has appointed two Grand Valley residents to serve on state boards.

Palisade Police Chief Debra Funston was appointed to serve on the Colorado Peace Officers Standards and Training Board.

Robbie Breaux of Fruita was appointed to the Colorado Council on Creative Industries.

Funston will serve as a police chief on the 22-member Peace Officers Standards and Training Board for a three-year term. The board oversees the certification of training programs, training academies and instructors of police officer candidates as well as certifies qualified peace officers.

Breaux was appointed to a three-year term on the 11-member Colorado Council on Creative Industries. A division of the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade, Colorado Creative Industries promotes the development of the arts and humanities and increased public participation in arts and cultural events.