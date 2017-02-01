Health foundation contributes $2 million to psychiatric hospital expansion

Mind Springs Health has received $2 million to help the organization expand mental health services in Western Colorado.

The Colorado Heath Foundation announced what was described as a pacesetter investment in a project to expand a psychiatric hospital in Grand Junction.

Mind Springs plans to double the number of patients it can accommodate at its West Springs Hospital with the addition of up to 64 beds at an inpatient center. The project is expected to cost $34 million.

“This capital project addresses an immediate and significant regional health care need,” said Dara Hessee, senior program officer at the Colorado Health Foundation. “It will enable West Springs Hospital to provide high-quality, person-centered and timely mental health services to thousands of patients annually.”

Roger Sheffield, vice president of development for Mind Springs Health, said the $2 million investment brings pledges to

56 percent of the goal of raising $17.75 million in the Building Sanctuary, Rebuilding Lives campaign.

“The need is growing, and the Colorado Health Foundation’s investment not only will help more people get the right care at the right time in the right place, it also has a large financial ripple effect as research tells us every dollar spent on behavioral health yields up to $10 in savings,” Sheffield said.

St. Mary’s Medical Center in Grand Junction has contributed $2.5 million to the campaign. Sheffield said he hopes to reach the campaign goal by July so construction can begin in the fall.

Based in Glenwood Springs, Mind Springs Health offers counseling, therapy and other services in a 10-county region of Western Colorado. The organization operates 13 offices for outpatient treatments as well as the West Springs Hospital, the only facility of its kind between Denver and Salt Lake City.