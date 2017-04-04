Hilltop director chairwoman of nonprofit association board

Michaelle Smith, senior director of learning with Hilltop Community Resources in Grand Junction, has taken over as chairwoman of the Colorado Nonprofit Association board of directors.

“It is a privilege to lead this great organization that is so important to the effectiveness of the nonprofit sector in our state.” Smith said.

Renny Fagan, chief executive officer of the Colorado Nonprofit Association, welcomed Smith’s leadership. “Her understanding of the unique needs of communities across Colorado will play a vital role in our goal of continuing to provide resources and knowledge to nonprofit professionals from every corner of our state.”

Smith said she plans to continue to advocate for the nonprofit sector and educational opportunities for nonprofit professionals, especially those in rural communities.

Smith brings to her role more than 30 years of experience in the nonprofit sector. She’s served on the board for five years, including terms as vice chairwoman and secretary. She’s also co-founder and a board member of the Community Impact Council, a Grand Junction-based group promoting nonprofits in Mesa County. She teaches courses on nonprofits at Colorado Mesa University and leads the Grand Junction Area Chamber of Commerce leadership class on Nonprofit Day.

