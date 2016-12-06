Holiday hiring drive scheduled

Article date: Dec 6 2016

A holiday hiring drive is scheduled to continue through Dec. 9 at the Express Employment Professionals offices in Grand Junction and Montrose.

The drive is designed to help people earn paychecks in time for the holidays. In addition, for every job seeker placed through the staffing service during the drive, Express Employment Professionals will donate a holiday turkey or ham to the Community Food Bank in Grand Junction or Salvation Army in Montrose.

Express Employment Professionals operates offices at 1191 N. First St., Unit J in Grand Junction as well as 813 E. Main St. in Montrose. For information, call 242-4500 or 249-2502 or visit www.expresspros.com/grandjunction.

The Business Times Staff
Website: http://TheBusinessTimes.com
The Business Times has served as the definitive source for Grand Junction business news since 1994.
Holiday hiring drive scheduled
