Holiday hiring drive scheduled

A holiday hiring drive is scheduled to continue through Dec. 9 at the Express Employment Professionals offices in Grand Junction and Montrose.

The drive is designed to help people earn paychecks in time for the holidays. In addition, for every job seeker placed through the staffing service during the drive, Express Employment Professionals will donate a holiday turkey or ham to the Community Food Bank in Grand Junction or Salvation Army in Montrose.

Express Employment Professionals operates offices at 1191 N. First St., Unit J in Grand Junction as well as 813 E. Main St. in Montrose. For information, call 242-4500 or 249-2502 or visit www.expresspros.com/grandjunction.