Home care organization ranks among top agencies

Article date: Dec 20 2016

Home Care of the Grand Valley has once again earned recognition as one of the top-performing home health agencies in the country. Home Care of the Grand Valley has been named a Top Agency of HomeCare Elite for an 11th consecutive year.

HomeCare Elite identifies the top 25 percent of Medicare-certified agencies and highlights the top 100 and top 500 agencies overall. Winners are ranked by an analysis of publicly available performance measures of quality outcomes, best practices, patient experiences, quality improvement and financial performance.

The award is sponsored by OCS HomeCare by National Research Corp., a provider of home health metrics and analytics, and DecisionHealth, publisher of Home Health Line, a newsletter for the home health industry.

Home Care of the Grand Valley also received the  Circle of Safety Award from Pinnacol Assurance, a workers’ compensation insurance carrier in Colorado. Pinnacol Assurance recognized only 55 out of more than 55,000 policyholders. This is the first year Home Care of the Grand Valley earned the award.

To receive the Circle of Safety Award, Pinnacol policyholders must meet criteria related to their record of safety and claims costs, hold cost containment certification and provide an approved record-to-work program.

Home Care of the Grand Valley provides a range of home health care services, including care for people recovering from surgery or illnesses and those who need physical or rehabilitation therapy as well as newborn infants and children.

For additional information about Home Care of the Grand Valley and its services, call  263-0202 or visit the website at www.homecareofthegrandvalley.org.

