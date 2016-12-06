Human resource group bestows member awards

Four members of the Western Colorado Human Resource Association have won awards from the group.

Sandra Alexander, Ed Krey, Connie Schulties and Joanna Stortz received the 2016 Excellence in Membership Awards.

Alexander, a certified Professional in Human Resources and Society for Human Resource Certified Professional, works as a human resources liaison with Hilltop Community Resources in Grand Junction. She also serves as secretary of the WCHRA.

Krey works as president of Employer Representatives and owner of Key Benefit Solutions in Grand Junction.

Schulties, a certified Professional in Human Resources and Society for Human Resource Certified Professional, works as human resource director for Frank Henry Equipment in Fruita. She serves as vice president of the WCHRA.

Stortz, also a certified Professional in Human Resources and Society for Human Resource Certified Professional, works as recruitment coordinator with HopeWest in Grand Junction. She serves as a director on the WCHRA board.

An affiliate of the Colorado Society for Human Resource Management and Society for Human Resource Management, the WCHRA is a nonprofit organization serving HR professionals and others interested in human resources. For more information about the group, visit the website at www.wchra.org.