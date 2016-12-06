Human resource group bestows member awards

Article date: Dec 6 2016
Sandra Alexander

Sandra Alexander

Ed Krey

Ed Krey

Connie Schulthies

Connie Schulthies

Joanna Stortz

Joanna Stortz

Four members of the Western Colorado Human Resource Association have won awards from the group.

Sandra Alexander, Ed Krey, Connie Schulties and Joanna Stortz received the 2016 Excellence in Membership Awards.

Alexander, a certified Professional in Human Resources and Society for Human Resource Certified Professional, works as a human resources liaison with Hilltop Community Resources in Grand Junction. She also serves as secretary of the WCHRA.

Krey works as president of Employer Representatives and owner of Key Benefit Solutions in Grand Junction.

Schulties, a certified Professional in Human Resources and Society for Human Resource Certified Professional, works as human resource director for Frank Henry Equipment in Fruita. She serves as vice president of the WCHRA.

Stortz, also a  certified Professional in Human Resources and Society for Human Resource Certified Professional, works as recruitment coordinator with HopeWest in Grand Junction. She serves as a director on the WCHRA board.

An affiliate of the Colorado Society for Human Resource Management and Society for Human Resource Management, the WCHRA is a nonprofit organization serving HR professionals and others interested in human resources. For more information about the group, visit the website at www.wchra.org.

Related Articles:

  1. Realtor group bestows awards and installs leaders
  2. Nominees sought for SBA awards
  3. Nominations sought for chamber awards
  4. Local projects win lottery awards
  5. VCB awards $40,000 to help fund mountain bike race
  6. Mineral lease district awards grants
The Business Times Staff
About
Website: http://TheBusinessTimes.com
The Business Times has served as the definitive source for Grand Junction business news since 1994. The journal offers news, views and advice you can use twice each month in print with daily updates online at www.TheBusinessTimes.com
  • Connect With The Business Times Staff:
  • Facebook
Recent Post: Human resource group bestows member awards
Read More Articles by

Short URL: http://thebusinesstimes.com/?p=21159

Posted by on Dec 6 2016. Filed under Business People. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.

Post Your Thoughts Below

Sponsor

The Business Times Newspaper . 609 North Avenue Suite #2 . Grand Junction, CO 81501 . 970-424-5133
 Log in