Labor conditions and confidence improve

Article date: Apr 4 2017

There’s encouraging news in the latest labor estimates for Mesa County as well as the most recent results of a quarterly survey of Colorado business leaders.

The Mesa County unemployment rate dropped a half point to 5.3 percent in February, a welcome change of fortune after the usual spike in joblessness in January. What’s more, there was an increase in payrolls and the overall labor force in February, along with an increase in job orders posted at the Mesa County Workforce Center.

While it’s still early in the year, the numbers portend what could be improving labor conditions in Mesa County and the prospect for a more robust recovery.

Colorado business leaders are among those who are more confident heading into the second quarter, according to the results of an index based on the results of a statewide survey. The Leeds Business Confidence Index rose 3.1 points to 63.4. Moreover, the readings for each of six metrics the index tracks also increased on more upbeat expectations for the state and national economies as well as capital spending, hiring, sales and profits.

Related Articles:

  1. Consumer Confidence Index remains at 15-year high
  2. Confidence index retreats from 15-yaar high
  3. Confidence index climbs to highest level since 2000
  4. Consumer confidence strengthens on improving expectations
  5. Consumer Confidence Index returns to pre-recession level
  6. Consumer Confidence Index retreats
The Business Times Staff
About
Website: http://TheBusinessTimes.com
The Business Times has served as the definitive source for Grand Junction business news since 1994. The journal offers news, views and advice you can use twice each month in print with daily updates online at www.TheBusinessTimes.com
  • Connect With The Business Times Staff:
  • Facebook
Recent Post: Labor conditions and confidence improve
Read More Articles by

Short URL: http://thebusinesstimes.com/?p=21927

Posted by on Apr 4 2017. Filed under Editorials, Opinion. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.

Post Your Thoughts Below

Sponsor

Past Articles

The Business Times Newspaper . 609 North Avenue Suite #2 . Grand Junction, CO 81501 . 970-424-5133
 Log in