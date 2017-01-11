Lions Club announced $150,000 in grants

The Grand Junction Lions Club expects to donate a total of $150,000 to the latest beneficiaries of its annual fund-raising efforts.

The 18 grants will be awarded after the Lions Club Carnival in February. Funding will be dispersed through September.

The club will donate $54,500 to the continued development of the Los Colonias Park and amphitheater in Grand Junction, the fifth of six payments that will total $300,000.

The other recipients and grant amounts are: Kids Aid, $10,000; Mesa County School District 51 Foundation, $9,280; Harmony Acres Equestrian Center, $7,500; Rocky Mountain Lions Eye Bank, $5,000; Clifton Food Bank, $5,000; Strive and Western Colorado Botanical Gardens, $4,000; Grand Junction Fire Soccer, $4,000; Western Slope Center for Children, $2,720; New Emerson Elementary, $10,057; Loma Elementary, $7,750; Fruita Monument High School girls basketball, $6,000; Pomona Elementary, $5,525; Bookcliff Middle School, $5,300; East Middle School, $5,000; Grand Mesa Middle School, $3,368; Palisade High School drama department, $2,500; and Grand Junction High School girls softball, $1,500.

Over the past 87 year, the Grand Junction Lions Club has provided a total of more than $5 million in charitable giving — $1.5 million of that over the past nine years.

Money has been donated to such community organizations, projects and programs as Colorado Mesa University, Fruita Community Center, HopeWest, Lincoln-Park Moyer Pool, Little League, Mesa County Search and Rescue, Museum of Western Colorado, Riverfront Trail Project, Two Rivers Convention Center, Western Colorado Art Center and Western Colorado Botanical Gardens

The Grand Junction Lions’ Club raises funds through an annual sale of raffle tickets, which are now available and will be sold through the Lions Club Parade set for 1 p.m. Feb. 18 along Main Street in downtown Grand Junction and the Lions Club Carnival set for 5 p.m. Feb. 18 at Two Rivers Convention Center downtown.