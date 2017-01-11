Listings sought for Colorado from directory

Article date: Jan 11 2017

Listings will be accepted through Feb. 15 for an annual directory promoting farmers’ markets, roadside stands and other farm and ranch operations.

The Colorado Department of Agriculture will distribute nearly 100,000 copies of the Colorado Farm Fresh Directory throughout the state. The directory also will be available online and as application on smartphones.

“It’s a great way for producers to market their products and for consumers to find local foods,” said Wendy White, marketing specialist for the department.

Listings cost $25 each. To request a listing form, call (303) 869-9175 or visit www.coloradoagriculture.com.

