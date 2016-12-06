Loan officer joins mortgage firm

Glen Whaley has joined Unifirst Mortage in Grand Junction as a loan officer.

Whaley brings to his duties years of experience, including operating home construction and real estate development businesses.

He’s also worked in the real estate title industry.

Whaley joins a team of professionals that includes vice presidents Rick Hamm and Jeanie Peck as well as loan officers Mike Fisher, Warren McKay, Alancia Millard, Stephanie Sauvage and Kim Short.

Unifirst Mortgage operates offices at 604 25 Road. For more information, call 241-4452 or visit the website at www.unifirstmortgage.com.

