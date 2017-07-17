Lodging tax collections on the rise

Article date: Jul 17 2017

A measure of hotel and motel stays in continues to reflect increasing business for the hospitality sector in Grand Junction.

Lodging tax collections totaled $169,758 in June. That’s an increase of $10,085 and 6.3 percent over what was collected for the same month last year. June collections reflect hotel and motel stays in May.

Lodging tax collections have increased on a year-over-year basis for three straight months after five months of declines.

The latest gain brings lodging tax collections through the first half of 2017 to $580,530. That’s an increase of $14,089 and 2.5 percent over the first half of 2016.

Other tourism-related metrics tracked by Visit Grand Junction also increased during the first half of 2017.

The hotel occupancy rate edged up nine-tenths of a percent to 54.4 percent. The average daily rate rose $2.07 to $77.72.

A total of 256,046 unique visits to the website at www.visitgrandjunction.com were reported, an increase of 4.1 percent over the first half of 2016.

Meanwhile, 5,347 visits to the Grand Junction Visitor Center were reported. That’s an increase of 11 percent over the first half of 2016. Visits during June alone were up 23 percent over the same month last year.

