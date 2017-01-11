Lodging tax collections up for 2016

Article date: Jan 11 2017

A measure of hotel and motel stays in Grand Junction declined in December, but still outpaced last year.

The Grand Junction Visitor & Convention Bureau reported $75,042 in lodging taxes were collected in December, 4.6 percent less than what was collected for the same month last year. December collections reflect hotel and motel stays in November.

For all of 2016, however, a total of more than $1.4 million in lodging taxes was collected, a 3.4 percent increase over 2015. Collections increased on a year-over-year basis in nine out of 12 months.

A total of 12,120 visits to the Grand Junction Visitor Center was reported during 2016, a decrease of 12.4 percent. The top locations for out-of-state visitors were California, Texas, Utah, Minnesota and Illinois. The top countries for international visitors were Canada, Germany, England, France and Australia.

Unique visits to the website at www.visitgrandjunction.com totaled 493,689 in 2016, down 7.8 percent.

At the same time, though, requests for visitor guides increased 11.9 percent in 2016 to 10,152.

