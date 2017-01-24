Magazine publicizes workforce center efforts

The Mesa County Workforce Center in Grand Junction has launched a publication offering information about programs and services offered at the center.

Business Connects magazine highlights educational opportunities, programs and resources available at the Mesa County Workforce Center as well as local industries.

“The Mesa County Workforce Center is one of the best kept secrets in our community. The new magazine is part of an overall strategy to unlock that secret for job seekers and employers locally and on a national scale,” said Curtis Englehart, director of the center.

Just as the Mesa County Workforce Center constitutes a one-stop shop in offering a variety of programs and services in one location, Business Connects offers a variety of information in one eye-appealing and user-friendly publication, Englehart said.

The center produces Business Connects in collaboriation with Krystyn Hartman and Kitty Nicholason, who previously produced Grand Valley Magazine.

“We have always held that the Mesa County Workforce Center is the most vital, boots on the ground economic development organization in Western Colorado,” Hartman said. “It is always a privilege to work with their team.”

Business Connects is available at the Mesa County Workforce Center, located at

512 29 1/2 Road and soon will be available in a digital format on the center website. For more information about the center and its services, call 248-0871 or visit www.mcwfc.us.