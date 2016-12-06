Members of Realtor group donate toys for holiday drive

Members of the Grand Junction Area Realtor Association expect to donate on Dec. 8 hundreds of gifts to the Salvation Army collected during the group’s annual holiday drive.

Lori Wood, chairwoman of GJARA, said the group receives hundreds of Angel Tree tags from the Salvation Army each year and members go shopping for the items on the tags — everything from bicycles to toys to clothes. All of the gifts are new.

“The goal of our toy drive is to make the holidays a bit brighter for families in our community that might be struggling to make ends meet,” Wood said.

Claudia Jackson, director of public relations for the Grand Junction branch of the Salvation Army, said GJARA members are always generous. “Each year they step up and fill a much-needed gap for hundreds of families. We are very fortunate to have them support our mission year after year,” Jackson said.