Mesa County commissioner earns statewide recognition

Article date: Dec 6 2016
Mesa County Commissioner Rose Pugliese has earned recognition from a statewide association of county governments.

Pugliese was honored as Commissioner of the Year at the Colorado Counties Inc. winter conference in Colorado Springs. The award recognizes a commissioner who has worked for the good of all 64 counties in Colorado and their constituents. Pugliese is the first Mesa County commissioner to receive the award.

“I am humbled and honored to have received this award,” Pugliese said. “We have so many incredible county commissioners all across the state, and we do great work for our counties together. I am so fortunate to be able to serve Mesa County on a statewide level and be a strong voice for our county issues.”

Award recipients are determined by CCI members and ultimately selected by the CCI board of directors.

Steve Johnson, a Larimer County commissioner who was named Commissioner of the Year in 2015, said Pugliese demonstrates “contagious enthusiasm.”

“She has shown tremendous leadership in so many different areas, not the least being economic development,” Johnson said.

Pugliese was elected to her first term as Mesa County commissioner in 2012 and re-elected in November.

