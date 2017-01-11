Mesa County Libraries plans Tech Expo

Mesa County Libraries has scheduled an expo offering demonstrations of high-tech and electronic gear as well as an opportunity to meet with representatives of tech-related organizations.

The Tech Expo is set for 4 to 7 p.m. Jan. 24 at the central library, 443 N. 6th St in Grand Junction. The expo is free and open to the public.

A number of organizations have joined in staging the expo, including the Center for Independence, Colorado Mesa University, the Factory, GJ Makerspace, KAART and Western Colorado Community College.

The expo will feature demonstrations of robots and digital cameras as well as live streaming from the nearby 970West Studio. Participants also will be able to visit with representatives from local organization as well as learn about e-books, online magazines and other virtual resources available through the Mesa County Libraries.

Here are some of the demonstrations and hands-on displays planned for the Tech Expo:

The GJMakerspace will demonstrate a three-dimensional printer as well as Raspberry Pi and Arduino programmable computer and robotics devices.

The Mesa County Libraries 970West Studio will demonstrate live streaming capabilities from the studio at Fifth Street and Ouray Avenue. The studio will be open for the public to tour and learn more about the equipment and resources available there.

High Five Robotics and Grit Robotics, local teams that vie in state and national robotics competitions, will demonstrate their devices.

Hands-on demonstrations of Canon T5i and GoPro digital camera kits available for checkout through Mesa County Libraries.

An overview of the audio- and video-editing software available on designated iMac computers at the central library.

A “petting zoo” of e-readers and tech gadgets available to try through Mesa County Libraries, as well as backpacks and state parks passes available for checkout from the library through a partnership with Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

Tech table assistance with cell phones, e-readers and other devices.

Presentations on how to get started with library e-resources such as Overdrive for e-books, Zinio for e-versions of popular magazines, Lynda, Universal Class, Learning Express and more.

For children, the Tech Expo will offer Minecraft and Cubelet activities.

For more information about upcoming activities at the Mesa County Libraries, visit www.mesacountylibraries.org.