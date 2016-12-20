Middle school teacher among STEM Coach of the Month winners

Heidi Ragsdale, a science teacher at West Middle School in Grand Junction, is among three winners of Tackle STEM Coach of the Month Awards.

The Colorado Technology Association and Denver Broncos present the awards to acknowledge science, technology, engineering and mathematics educators.

Ragsdale was nominated for the award by the Colorado Geographic Alliance for her involvement in a program to teach students to use geographic information systems. Nominees were judged on their methods, leadership and innovation in the classrooms. Involvement in STEM programs outside the classroom also was considered.

The three received prize packages from the Broncos, including Broncos Tackle STEM jerseys.