Middle school teacher among STEM Coach of the Month winners

Article date: Dec 20 2016

Heidi Ragsdale, a science teacher at West Middle School in Grand Junction, is among three winners of Tackle STEM Coach of the Month Awards.

The Colorado Technology Association and Denver Broncos present the awards to acknowledge science, technology, engineering and mathematics educators.

Ragsdale was nominated for the award by the Colorado Geographic Alliance for her involvement in a program to teach students to use geographic information systems. Nominees were judged on their methods, leadership and innovation in the classrooms. Involvement in STEM programs outside the classroom also was considered.

The three received prize packages from the Broncos, including Broncos Tackle STEM jerseys.

Related Articles:

  1. Central High School teacher joins Federal Reserve Bank council
  2. Real estate and property management firms among award winners
  3. Grand Junction firm among United Van Lines award winners
  4. Subaru franchise offers stylish ride to volleyball coach
  5. U.S. payroll gains top 250,000 for second straight month
  6. With a month to go, 2016 already a better year for Mesa County real estate
The Business Times Staff
About
Website: http://TheBusinessTimes.com
The Business Times has served as the definitive source for Grand Junction business news since 1994. The journal offers news, views and advice you can use twice each month in print with daily updates online at www.TheBusinessTimes.com
  • Connect With The Business Times Staff:
  • Facebook
Recent Post: Middle school teacher among STEM Coach of the Month winners
Read More Articles by

Short URL: http://thebusinesstimes.com/?p=21230

Posted by on Dec 20 2016. Filed under Business People. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.

Post Your Thoughts Below

Sponsor

The Business Times Newspaper . 609 North Avenue Suite #2 . Grand Junction, CO 81501 . 970-424-5133
 Log in