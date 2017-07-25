Mind Springs Health names hospital medical director

Dr. Francis (Frank) Lotrich has joined Mind Springs Health as medical director of the West Springs psychiatric hospital in Grand Junction.

Lotrich brings to the position his experience as both a medical provider and scholar, most recently as an associate professor of psychiatry at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center. He holds a medical degree and doctoral degree in neuroscience from Oregon Health Sciences University. He completed a psychiatric residency and clinical research fellowship at the University of Pittsburgh Western Psychiatric Institute and Clinic.

Lotrich has researched depression and bipolar disorder, focusing on how genetics, medical illness and inflammation trigger depression. His work has been featured in more than 70 publications.

Dr. Jules Rosen, chief medical officer of Mind Springs Health and West Springs Hospital, said he’s known Lotrich since their time together at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine. “Our hospital is truly lucky to have a medical director with his skills and passion for patient care. And, he is also one of the nicest people I have ever worked with.”

Mind Springs Health, the largest provider of mental health and addiction treatment in Western Colorado, operates 13 outpatient offices as well as West Springs Hospital. For more information, visit www.MindSpringsHealth.org.