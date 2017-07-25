Mind Springs Health names hospital medical director

Article date: Jul 25 2017
Francis Lotrich

Francis Lotrich

Dr. Francis (Frank) Lotrich has joined Mind Springs Health as medical director of the West Springs psychiatric hospital in Grand Junction.

Lotrich brings to the position his experience as both a medical provider and scholar, most recently as an associate professor of psychiatry at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center. He holds a medical degree and doctoral degree in neuroscience from Oregon Health Sciences University. He completed a psychiatric residency and clinical research fellowship at the University of Pittsburgh Western Psychiatric Institute and Clinic.

Lotrich has researched depression and bipolar disorder, focusing on how genetics, medical illness and inflammation trigger depression. His work has been featured in more than 70 publications.

Dr. Jules Rosen, chief medical officer of Mind Springs Health and West Springs Hospital, said he’s known Lotrich since their time together at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine. “Our hospital is truly lucky to have a medical director with his skills and passion for patient care. And, he is also one of the nicest people I have ever worked with.”

Mind Springs Health, the largest provider of mental health and addiction treatment in Western Colorado, operates 13 outpatient offices as well as West Springs Hospital. For more information, visit www.MindSpringsHealth.org.

The Business Times Staff
About
Website: http://TheBusinessTimes.com
The Business Times has served as the definitive source for Grand Junction business news since 1994. The journal offers news, views and advice you can use twice each month in print with daily updates online at www.TheBusinessTimes.com
  • Connect With The Business Times Staff:
  • Facebook
Recent Post: Mind Springs Health names hospital medical director
Read More Articles by

Short URL: http://thebusinesstimes.com/?p=22626

Posted by on Jul 25 2017. Filed under Business People. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. Both comments and pings are currently closed.

Post Your Thoughts Below

Comments are closed

Sponsor

Past Articles

The Business Times Newspaper . 609 North Avenue Suite #2 . Grand Junction, CO 81501 . 970-424-5133
 Log in