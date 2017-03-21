Mind Springs Health names VP of information technology

Article date: Mar 21 2017
Charles Andrews

Charles Andrews has joined Mind Springs Health as vice president of information technology.

Andrews coordinates and develops information and technology systems for Mind Springs facilities in Western Colorado, including the West Springs psychiatric hospital in Grand Junction. Andrews also serves as a security officer in overseeing patient records security policies and procedures.

Andrews brings to his latest position experience as director of operations for Colorado Mountain Medical in Vail and director of information technology operations for Kootenai Health in Idaho. He holds a bachelor’s degree in finance and master’s degree in business information technology.

Based in Glenwood Springs, Mind Springs Health offers counseling, therapy and other services in a 10-county region of Western Colorado. The organization operates 13 outpatient treatment centers as well as West Springs Hospital.

