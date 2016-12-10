Nominations sought for car giveaway

Nominations will be accepted through Dec. 16 for a giveaway in which a giving member of the community will receive a car.

Antonelli’s Advanced Automotive in Grand Junction has joined with Wheels to Prosper to give a 1999 Chevrolet Blazer to a caring and giving individual who’s experiencing a difficult time without reliable transportation. The car will be given away Dec. 23 and comes with free oil changes for two years.

Nominations will be accepted in the form of a letter under 150 words describing a person who’s given selflessly to the community and why he or she deserves a vehicle. Letters can be dropped off at Antonelli’s Advanced Automotive at 365 Bonny St., e-mailed to info@antonellisadvancedauto.com or submitted through the website at www.antonellisadvancedauto.com.