Nominations sought for chamber awards

Article date: Dec 6 2016

Nominations will be accepted through Jan. 4 for annual awards presented by the Grand Junction Area Chamber of Commerce.

The chamber bestows at its annual banquet business of the year awards to a firm with less than 25 employees and company with 25 or more employees. The chamber also honors a citizen of the year.

The awards are based on how businesses and individuals contribute to the community and promote Grand Junction.

For nomination forms or additional information, call 242-3214 or visit www.gjchamber.org.

The Business Times Staff
http://TheBusinessTimes.com
The Business Times has served as the definitive source for Grand Junction business news since 1994.
http://thebusinesstimes.com/?p=21157

