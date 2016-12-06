Nominations sought for chamber awards

Nominations will be accepted through Jan. 4 for annual awards presented by the Grand Junction Area Chamber of Commerce.

The chamber bestows at its annual banquet business of the year awards to a firm with less than 25 employees and company with 25 or more employees. The chamber also honors a citizen of the year.

The awards are based on how businesses and individuals contribute to the community and promote Grand Junction.

For nomination forms or additional information, call 242-3214 or visit www.gjchamber.org.