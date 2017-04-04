Old and new combine as owner builds on legacy

Phil Castle, The Business Times

Jake Sigle finds himself in what he considers an enviable position in operating a restaurant that not only caters to a loyal following in serving their favorite foods, but also offers new dishes to entice new customers.

Sigle expects that combination of something old and something new to work well as Dos Hombres begins its 40th year in business.

Sigle bought the Dos Hombres location in the Redlands in 2015 after working there for more than a decade. He started out as a server, then worked as a bartender, bar manager, assistance manager then general manager.

That experience made the transition to owner easy, Sigle says, as did the large customer base the restaurant has built up over the years since Spike, Scott and Gloria Howard opened Dos Hombres in 1977.

Offering consistently good food and service while sustaining that customer base remain priorities for Sigle. “We’re making sure we’re taking care of the customers that have got us to this point.”

At the same time, though, Sigle believes there are opportunities to make changes that will expand business.

New menu items will offer fresher and lighter fare, including ceviche, ahi tuna tacos and stuffed shrimp.

Sigle also plans to expand the drink menu with additional spirits, beers and wines.

He also plans to bring back what’s billed as a tequila tasting tour in which participants can sample over time 60 different tequilas. Those who complete the tour within a year wil receive shirts and other perks, he says.

Meanwhile, a celebration of a different sort is under way in conjunction with the 40th anniversary of Dos Hombres. Customers who share their favorite memories of Dos Hombres will be entered in a drawing for gift cards and anniversary merchandise as well as a grand prize.

Sigle says he’s looking forward to what the future brings for the restaurant even as he builds on a legacy that’s been 40 years — and counting — in the making.