Outdoor rec office names deputy director

Janette Heung, a senior management consultant who’s also pursued her passion for mountain climbing, has been named deputy director of the Colorado Outdoor Recreation Industry Office.

“Janette is joining us at an exciting time with record growth for our outdoor recreation industry. And she’s just the person to help take us to the next level,” said Luis Benitez, director of the office. “We are thrilled to have her experience and knowledge on our team.”

Heung will support economic development within the industry, work to build a work force, advance conservation and stewardship and encourage the intersection with public health and wellness in the sector. She will also develop new initiatives to further Colorado’s outdoor recreation growth. She will manage the day-to-day operations of the office while also serving as a liaison in the community.

“Colorado is rapidly becoming the epicenter of the outdoor recreation industry,” Heung said. “I’m tremendously excited for the opportunities that lie ahead.”

Before accepting the deputy director position, Heung worked as a consultant who specialized in strategic planning and program management with a focus on conservation and health. She’s consulted for public, private and non-profit sector clients, including Fortune 500 companies, the City and County of Denver and Nature Conservancy. She previously worked as a senior management consultant at Deloitte Consulting in the Washington, D.C. area.

Heung holds bachelor’s degrees in physics and biomedical engineering from Tufts University and a master’s degree in environmental health from Harvard University.

Her passion for the outdoors and mountain climbing has taken her to the Alps, Andes and Rockies. She’s completed first ascents in Bolivia and New Zealand, including the south face of Mount Aspiring in New Zealand.

“Janette’s love for the outdoors directly feeds into her zeal for protecting it. When she’s not exploring outside, she is working on a range of environmental policy, public health and business challenges,” Benitez said. “She is a real asset to our office and the state of Colorado.”

Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper launched the Colorado Outdoor Recreation Industry Office in 2015 to provides a central point of contact, advocacy, resources and support at the state level for the outdoor recreation industry.