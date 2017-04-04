Palisade art gallery plans events in conjunction with honeybee fest

The Blue Pig Gallery has scheduled its annual open house as well as an exhibit of bee-themed and springtime artwork in conjunction with the Palisade International Honeybee Festival.

The open house is set for 5 to 8 p.m. April 7 at the gallery, located  at 101 W. Third St. The event will include honey wines provided by The Meadery of the Rockies as well as gourmet appetizers. Information also will be available about ways to control pests while conserving honeybees.

From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 8, batik artist Susan Metzger will be on hand to demonstrate her artwork. Children will have an opportunity to create sidewalk art.

“It’s always an exciting evening and kicks off the festival, which continues on Saturday with a street fair in picturesque downtown Palisade with lots of fun vendors, educational booths and activities for young and old alike,” said Key Crane, director of  the Blue Pig.

Carol Zadrosny, owner of Z’s Orchard and a member of the festival organizing committee, said education remains the most important part of the festival. “The more growers, beekeepers and the public know about the importance of bees to our existence, the better we can address some of the problems that threaten our agricultural productivity.”

