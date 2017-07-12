Palisade mayor pro team elected to CML office, completes training

Dave Edwards, mayor pro tem of the Town of Palisade, has been elected vice president of the Colorado Municipal League for 2017 and 2018.

Edwards is among 21 members of the CML executive board. Edwards also was among municipal officials from around the state who were recognized by the CML for completing 30 training credits under the Muniversity leadership program.

A nonprofit and nonpartisan organization, the CML represents a total of 269 cities and towns. For more information, visit www.cml.org.