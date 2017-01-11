Participants sought for Southwest Arbor Fest

Article date: Jan 11 2017

Proposals will be accepted through 3 p.m. Feb. 5 for businesses, artists and musicians interested in participating in the upcoming Southwest Arbor Fest in Grand Junction.

The 15th annual Southwest Arbor Fest is scheduled for noon to 5 p.m. April 22 and will include a Colorado craft brew tasting, mac and cheese competition, arts and crafts vendors, live entertainment and Earth Day celebration. Performers must provide their own equipment.

More information about the fest and submitting a proposal is available from the Grand Junction Parks and Recreation Department by contacting Emily Krause at  254-3875 or emilyk@gjcity.org. Information also is available online at http://bit.ly/SouthwestArborFest2017.

