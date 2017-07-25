Party for Paws: Tickets on sale for benefit gala

Article date: Jul 25 2017

Ticket sales are under way for the Party for Paws, an annual benefit gala for the Roice-Hurst Humane Society animal shelter and adoption center in the Grand Valley.

The event is set for 6 p.m. Aug. 11 at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel, 743 Horion Drive in Grand Junction. The event will include cocktails, dinner, dancing and a silent auction.

Tickets sell for $65 and are available at the Roice-Hurst Humane Society and Fisher’s Liquor Barn and online at the website at www.RHhumanesociety.org.

