Pest control firm takes bite out of mosquitoes

Phil Castle, The Business Times

Dave and Courtney Williams bring different, but fitting, experiences to their pest control business.

Dave holds a degree in biology and managed the local office of a pest control company for five years. Courtney knows about the importance of pest control for another reason: She once contracted West Nile virus from a mosquito bite.

The Fruita couple operate Chrome Mosquito Control. The business offers services to deal with any pest — “absolutely anything and everything,” Dave said. But the firm specializes in barrier treatments to control mosquitoes on an ongoing basis as well as for special events.

The Williams opened Chrome Mosquito Control in May. While they’d considered a franchise operation, they opted to launch their own, independent, business in part to keep earnings in their native Grand Valley. “We want to see that local economy stabilized,” Courtney said.

Dave said he decided to start the business after working for five years managing the local offices of a pest control company. He also worked for a summer for the Grand River Mosquito Control District.

Dave earned a degree in biology from what’s now Colorado Mesa University and originally intended to become a high school teacher, but decided to change careers.

Chrome Mosquito Control serves customers in the Grand Valley as well as other areas of Western Colorado, including Montrose. Dave said he travels to Crested Butte one a week to provide services there.

Chrome Mosquito Control offers mosquito control with barrier treatments, spraying grass, shrubs and other locations that harbor mosquitoes. The spray also kills gnats and ticks, but at the same time remains safe for children, pets and honeybees, Dave said.

If there are ponds or other sources of standing water on a property that can serve as breeding areas for mosquitoes, Dave said he also treats those. As long as he has access to a property, business and homeowners don’t need to be present for services, he said.

For optimum protection, Dave recommends ongoing treatments every three weeks through the mosquito season.

Chrome Mosquito Control offers discounts for multiple treatments in one area — if a homeowners association wants to treat for mosquitoes, for example.

The business also offers services for outdoor events in treating areas prior to a wedding, party or other activity.

Treating for mosquitoes is a matter of not only avoiding the pesky insects, but also taking precautions against a potentially dangerous disease in West Nile virus. The virus has been detected in the past in Mesa County in mosquitoes as well as diagnosed in people.

Courtney said she contracted West Nile virus herself in 2010 and suffered excruciating headaches for months. “It was complete torture.” West Nile Virus also can cause aches, fatigue, fever and, in severe cases, meningitis and encephalitis that can lead to death.

Dave said Chrome Mosquito Control can’t eliminate mosquitoes or the threat they pose, but can substantially reduce that risk in an effective and affordable way. “It’s a very cost-effective way to do it.”

For more information about Chrome Mosquito Control, call 300-3307 or visit the website at www.chromepest.com.