Political consulting firm wins top award for TV advertising

Article date: Apr 4 2017

A Grand Junction-based political consulting firm has won additional recognition for its work, this time on a television commercial for the re-election of U.S. Rep Mike Coffman, a Republican from Colorado.

EIS Solutions won a gold Polle Award from the American Association of Political Consultants for best overall TV campaign — the equivalent of the Oscar for best picture for campaign operatives. EIS Solutions worked with Patchwork Creative on the ad, which beat out every other candidate campaign in the country, including those involving presidential races.

EIS Solutions also won a 2017 Reed Award from Campaigns & Elections magazine for its work on a successful ballot measure changing the way the Colorado Constitution is amended. EIS Solutions also was a finalist in three other categories for its work on Amendment 71 and two more categories for best Spanish language TV ad and best use of a paid field program in its work for Coffman’s re-election campaign.

For more information about EIS Solutions, call 241-3008 or visit www.eissolutions.com.

Related Articles:

  1. Political consulting firm awarded for efforts on ballot issue
  2. Consulting firm wins worker safety award
  3. Grand Junction Volkswagen wins state dealer of the year award
  4. West Slope distiller wins export award
  5. Grand Junction firm among United Van Lines award winners
  6. Nominations sought for Small Business Person of the Year award
The Business Times Staff
About
Website: http://TheBusinessTimes.com
The Business Times has served as the definitive source for Grand Junction business news since 1994. The journal offers news, views and advice you can use twice each month in print with daily updates online at www.TheBusinessTimes.com
  • Connect With The Business Times Staff:
  • Facebook
Recent Post: Political consulting firm wins top award for TV advertising
Read More Articles by

Short URL: http://thebusinesstimes.com/?p=21933

Posted by on Apr 4 2017. Filed under Business Briefs. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.

Post Your Thoughts Below

Sponsor

Past Articles

The Business Times Newspaper . 609 North Avenue Suite #2 . Grand Junction, CO 81501 . 970-424-5133
 Log in