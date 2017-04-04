Political consulting firm wins top award for TV advertising

A Grand Junction-based political consulting firm has won additional recognition for its work, this time on a television commercial for the re-election of U.S. Rep Mike Coffman, a Republican from Colorado.

EIS Solutions won a gold Polle Award from the American Association of Political Consultants for best overall TV campaign — the equivalent of the Oscar for best picture for campaign operatives. EIS Solutions worked with Patchwork Creative on the ad, which beat out every other candidate campaign in the country, including those involving presidential races.

EIS Solutions also won a 2017 Reed Award from Campaigns & Elections magazine for its work on a successful ballot measure changing the way the Colorado Constitution is amended. EIS Solutions also was a finalist in three other categories for its work on Amendment 71 and two more categories for best Spanish language TV ad and best use of a paid field program in its work for Coffman’s re-election campaign.

For more information about EIS Solutions, call 241-3008 or visit www.eissolutions.com.