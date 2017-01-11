Powderhorn joins in safety promotion

Powderhorn Mountain Resort plans to join in a national observance intended to promote safety on the slopes.

National Safety Month activities at Powderhorn will include the opportunity to participate in a ski patrol ski-along that will educate skiers and snowboarders about the role of the ski patrol.

On Jan. 14, Kohls Cares representatives will give away ski helmets to children in an event that also will be sponsored by Powderhorn and St. Mary’s Medical Center.

Located on the Grand Mesa east of Grand Junction, Powderhorn offers more than 1,600 acres of terrain served in part by the Flat Top Flyer, a high-speed quad chairlift. For more information, visit www.powderhorn.com.