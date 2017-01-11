Powderhorn joins in safety promotion

Article date: Jan 11 2017

Powderhorn Mountain Resort plans to join in a national observance intended to promote safety on the slopes.

National Safety Month activities at Powderhorn will include the opportunity to participate in a ski patrol ski-along that will educate skiers and snowboarders about the role of the ski patrol.

On Jan. 14, Kohls Cares representatives will give away ski helmets to children in an event that also will be sponsored by Powderhorn and St. Mary’s Medical Center.

Located on the Grand Mesa east of Grand Junction, Powderhorn offers more than 1,600 acres of terrain served in part by the Flat Top Flyer, a high-speed quad chairlift. For more information, visit www.powderhorn.com.

Related Articles:

  1. Powderhorn to open for preview weekends
  2. Powderhorn to join in learn to ski and snowboard promotions
  3. Entrepreneur starts one-stop safety shop
  4. Consulting firm wins worker safety award
  5. Powderhorn picked to host hunting fitness championship
  6. Bike firm joins in effort to bring more companies to Grand Valley
The Business Times Staff
About
Website: http://TheBusinessTimes.com
The Business Times has served as the definitive source for Grand Junction business news since 1994. The journal offers news, views and advice you can use twice each month in print with daily updates online at www.TheBusinessTimes.com
  • Connect With The Business Times Staff:
  • Facebook
Recent Post: Powderhorn joins in safety promotion
Read More Articles by

Short URL: http://thebusinesstimes.com/?p=21335

Posted by on Jan 11 2017. Filed under Business Briefs. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.

Post Your Thoughts Below

Sponsor

The Business Times Newspaper . 609 North Avenue Suite #2 . Grand Junction, CO 81501 . 970-424-5133
 Log in