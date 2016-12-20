Powderhorn to join in learn to ski and snowboard promotions

Article date: Dec 20 2016

Powderhorn Mountain Resort east of Grand Junction will offer lessons and discounted rentals and lift tickets as part of a statewide promotion to make it easier for people to learn winter sports.

Member resorts of the Colorado Ski Country USA trade association will offer special programs and promotions as part of Learn to Ski and Snowboard Month in January.

The learn to ski or snowboard program at Powderhorn is open to first-time skiers age 5 and older and snowboarders age 7 and older. The program includes three days of lessons, lift tickets and rentals for $169.

Participants who complete the program will receive a card that entitles them to 50 percent off additional lessons, rentals and lift tickets for the remainder of the winter season.

For more information about Powderhorn Mountain Resort, visit www.powderhorn.com.

Related Articles:

  1. Powderhorn to open for preview weekends
  2. Powderhorn picked to host hunting fitness championship
  3. Alpine Bank announces promotions
  4. Accounting firm announces promotions
  5. Ski industry officials hope for another record-breaking year
The Business Times Staff
About
Website: http://TheBusinessTimes.com
The Business Times has served as the definitive source for Grand Junction business news since 1994. The journal offers news, views and advice you can use twice each month in print with daily updates online at www.TheBusinessTimes.com
  • Connect With The Business Times Staff:
  • Facebook
Recent Post: Powderhorn to join in learn to ski and snowboard promotions
Read More Articles by

Short URL: http://thebusinesstimes.com/?p=21211

Posted by on Dec 20 2016. Filed under Business Briefs. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.

Post Your Thoughts Below

Sponsor

The Business Times Newspaper . 609 North Avenue Suite #2 . Grand Junction, CO 81501 . 970-424-5133
 Log in