Powderhorn to join in learn to ski and snowboard promotions

Powderhorn Mountain Resort east of Grand Junction will offer lessons and discounted rentals and lift tickets as part of a statewide promotion to make it easier for people to learn winter sports.

Member resorts of the Colorado Ski Country USA trade association will offer special programs and promotions as part of Learn to Ski and Snowboard Month in January.

The learn to ski or snowboard program at Powderhorn is open to first-time skiers age 5 and older and snowboarders age 7 and older. The program includes three days of lessons, lift tickets and rentals for $169.

Participants who complete the program will receive a card that entitles them to 50 percent off additional lessons, rentals and lift tickets for the remainder of the winter season.

For more information about Powderhorn Mountain Resort, visit www.powderhorn.com.