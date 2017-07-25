Presentations with local authors set for downtown store

A series of free presentations featuring local authors is scheduled to continue from 6 to 7 p.m. July 27 and Aug. 3 at Crystal Books and Gifts, 439 Main St. in downtown Grand Junction.

The July 27 presentation will feature Karen Fricke and Luis Lopez. Fricke will read from her book of poetry titled “Beyond Painted Desert.” Lopez will read from his newly released book of poetry titled “More Musings of a Barrio Sack Boy.”

The Aug. 3 presentation will feature Judy Harrington, author of “The Gift,” and Marcella Martin, author of “Heaven and Nature Speak.” Harrington will discuss the life of an animal communicator. Martin will discuss an enlightened view of the natural world.

For more information about upcoming events at Crystal Books and Gifts, call 242-5181 or visit www.crystalbooksandgifts.com.