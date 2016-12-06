President of Grand Junction firm named to work force council

Tim Fry, president of the Mountain Racing Products bicycle components manufacturer in Grand Junction, is among seven appointees to the Workforce Development Council in Colorado.

Gov. John Hickenlooper appointed Fry to serve as a business representative on the council to a term expiring in 2019.

Working with businesses and state agencies, the council advises the governor on issues involving employment and training needs as well as workforce development plans and strategies.