Proposals sought for Art on the Corner exhibit

Proposals will be accepted through 5 p.m. Aug. 11 for temporary sculpture installations planned as part of the Art on the Corner program in downtown Grand Junction.

Final selections for the temporary exhibit for the coming year will be completed by Aug. 25, and artists will be notified at that time. Avery Glassman, programs and exhibitions curator at the Western Colorado Center for the Arts, will curate the exhibit.

Sculptures are scheduled for installation on Oct. 7 as part of th Downtown Art Festival and will remain in place for a year. An artist’s reception also is set for Oct. 7.

More than 100 outdoor sculptures featuring a variety of mediums and styles are displayed as part of Art on the Corner in downtown Grand Junction Established in 1984, the program is now in its 33rd year.

While most of the pieces are part of a permanent collection, up to 15 pieces are part of a temporary exhibit installed along Main Street and Colorado Avenue between First and Seventh Streets.

For more information about proposals and the Art on the Corner program, visit www.downtowngj.org/aotc.