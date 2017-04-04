Real estate agency honors best-selling agents

Article date: Apr 4 2017
Melanie Heiden and Cynthia Castaneda were named the top producing agents for 2016 at Weichert Realtors-Heiden Homes Realty in Grand Junction. They also earned the Weichert Real Estate Affiliates Executive Club Award.

The annual sales production awards were based on minimum requirements for each category in gross commission income or units earned in 2016. The awards were presented at a banquet at the M Resort in Henderson, Nev.

“Melanie and Cynthia continuously go above and beyond to fulfill the needs of their clients,” said Toni Heiden, owner and managing broker of Weichert Realtors-Heiden Homes Realty. “They are also shining examples of how dedication and drive can lead to tremendous success in real estate. We’re proud to have them on our team and honor their achievements.”

Weichert Realtors-Heiden Homes Realty operates offices at 735 Rood Ave. For more information, call 245-7777 or visit www.heidenhomes.com.

