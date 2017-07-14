Real estate business expands with acquisition in Montana

A real estate company based in Grand Junction has expanded its operations to three states with the acquisition of a business in Montana.

Coldwell Banker Distinctive Properties has acquired Coldwell Banker RCI Realty, a full-service real estate firm that’s operated in Bozeman since 1971.

Todd Conklin, chief executive officer of Coldwell Banker Distinctive Properties, said he’s excited about the potential for growth in the market. Coldwell Banker RCI Realty serves the Bozeman area as well as Southwest Montana.

The acquisition brings to seven the number of offices Coldwell Banker Distinctive Properties operates in three states. In addition to Grand Junction, the firm operates offices in Montrose, Steamboat Springs and Vail in Colorado and Sun Valley in Idaho. The business also operates the Coldwell Banker Prime Properties commercial real estate office in Grand Junction. With the addition of 15 agents from Coldwell Banker RCI Realty, Coldwell Banker Distinctive Properties now has a total of more than 200 agents.

Coldwell Banker Distinctive Properties and Coldwell Banker RCI Realty closed a total of more than 2,000 transactions worth a collective $537 million in 2016.

Richard Mayo, managing broker for Coldwell Banker RCI Realty, said he’s pleased his company has joined Coldwell Banker Distinctive Properties. “I know we are moving in a direction that will bring value to our agents here and, more importantly, our customers.”

Conklin said Coldwell Banker Distinctive Properties offers proprietary processes and systems as well as marketing, technology and coaching to its agents. “Over the past few years we have been focused on building a business platform that would allow us to deliver to our agents and their clients and a consistent and remarkable real estate experience,” Conklin said. “With out operations and marketing platforms, we are postioned for continued growth throughout the region.”

Jeff Renevier, a managing director and partner, will lead the Bozeman office. “The tools that Coldwell Banker Distinctive Properties offers its associates are second to none,” he said.

For additional information about Coldwell Banker Distinctive Properties, call (877) 978-2978 or visit www.cbdistinctive.com.