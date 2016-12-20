Real estate firm an entrepreneurial dream come true

Phil Castle, The Business Times

Two months after opening a real estate firm in a building with her name on the sign out front, Amy Rogers sometimes struggles to realize her entrepreneurial dream has come true. “It’s almost like I have to pinch myself.”

At the same time, though, Roger said she’s not about to rest on any laurels anytime soon. “I want to be here a long time and be a great company.”

Rogers bases her great expectations for Rogers Realty on the varied experiences she brings to the venture, her motivation and her commitment to work for customers, not commissions. “For me, it’s not about the paycheck. I really love what I do.”

Rogers opened Rogers Realty in October in a building at 575 25 Road in Grand Junction.

Rogers said she likes the building not only because of its location and easy access, but also because of the room it affords for expansion. “It really is going to be an incredible space.”

Rogers has finished about 900 square feet, an area that includes a reception area, office and conference room. Behind a door there’s another 2,000 square feet of space that can be used for additional offices in what she envisions as a collaborative environment in which agents will talk and work together.

There’s room to ultimately accommodate up to 10 agents, and Rogers says she hopes to start bringing on members of that team at the beginning of the new year.

Rogers brings to the venture 30 years of sales experience not only in real estate, but also banking, payroll services, mailing machinery and cosmetics. She also worked as executive director of a local housing organization, a nonprofit she said she strived to run like a business.

In addition, Rogers has earned designation as a Certified Real Estate Divorce Specialist and said she receives referrals from local lawyers who practice divorce law.

Rogers said she completed training in the legal and tax issues of divorce proceedings related to real estate and specializes in working with divorcing clients. Divorcing couples experience some of the most stressful times of their lives, she said, and need help from real estate professionals who can not only empathize with what they’re going through, but also understand the legal and tax implications of dividing real estate.

Rogers said one of the skills she’s honed in her various positions over the years has been negotiating and bringing people together. “I really believe there’s a win-win.”

She said she’s also learned various techniques for staying motivated, whether that’s listening to presentations or music.

Then there’s her focus on customers and customer service. Rogers said she strives to offer professional service based on her knowledge of the market. She said she never calculates how much she’s going to earn off a transaction until the day before closing.

Rogers said she’s built the bulk of her business through referrals from past clients.

Rogers Realty assists buyers and sellers in the residential market as well as buyers looking for investment properties and some commercial transactions, Rogers said.

As difficult as it sometimes is for Rogers to realize her entrepreneurial dream has come true, she’s not surprised she finally opened her own firm. “I knew I’d have my own shingle one day,” she said.