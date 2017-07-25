Real estate firm announces addition

Jul 25 2017
Mark Towner has joined Hummel Real Estate in Grand Junction.

Towner brings to his duties nearly two decades of experience in the mortgage industry. He joined Mortgage Solutions in Colorado Springs in 2001 and opened a Grand Junction branch in 2009. In 2013, he opened a branch of Cenderea Funding. He’s closed more than $100 million in real estate transactions and believes his experience will help clients buying and selling homes. Towner holds a degree in economics from Colorado College.

Hummel Real Estate operates offices at 361 Main St. For more information, call 314-7490 or visit the website located at www.hummelrealestate.com.

