Real estate firm announces addition to administrative and marketing team

Derek Svennungsen has joined Coldwell Banker Distinctive Properties as director of education and Previews.

Svennungsen joins a team that provides services to offices in Grand Junction as well as Montrose, Steamboat Springs and Vail in Colorado and Sun Valley in Idaho. Previews is a luxury division for properties listed at $1 million or more.

Svennungsen previously worked as marketing director at Sun Valley Sotheby’s International Realty.

“We are so excited to have Derek on the team. Derek has an incredible eye for luxury marketing, and his breadth of experience in the education sector makes him uniquely qualified to help each of our agents and brokers achieve greater success,” said Todd Conklin, president and chief executive officer of Coldwell Banker Distinctive Properties.

For more information about Coldwell Banker Distinctive Properties, call 243-0456 or visit the website at www.coldwellbankersdistinctiveproperties.com.