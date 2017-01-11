Real estate firm announces addition to administrative and marketing team

Article date: Jan 11 2017

Derek Svennungsen has joined Coldwell Banker Distinctive Properties as director of education and Previews.

Svennungsen joins a team that provides services to offices in Grand Junction as well as Montrose, Steamboat Springs and Vail in Colorado and Sun Valley in Idaho. Previews is a luxury division for properties listed at $1 million or more.

Svennungsen  previously worked as marketing director at Sun Valley Sotheby’s International Realty.

“We are so excited to have Derek on the team. Derek has an incredible eye for luxury marketing, and his breadth of experience in the education sector makes him uniquely qualified to help each of our agents and brokers achieve greater success,” said Todd Conklin, president and chief executive officer of Coldwell Banker Distinctive Properties.

For more information about Coldwell Banker Distinctive Properties, call 243-0456 or visit the website at www.coldwellbankersdistinctiveproperties.com.

Related Articles:

  1. Grand Junction real estate company expands with purchase of Montrose firm
  2. Real estate and marketing firms team up to offer three-dimensional home tours
  3. Real estate firm announces additions
  4. Video photographer and real estate executive launch media firm
  5. Real estate firm announces additions, top agents
  6. Real estate firm announces additions
The Business Times Staff
About
Website: http://TheBusinessTimes.com
The Business Times has served as the definitive source for Grand Junction business news since 1994. The journal offers news, views and advice you can use twice each month in print with daily updates online at www.TheBusinessTimes.com
  • Connect With The Business Times Staff:
  • Facebook
Recent Post: Real estate firm announces addition to administrative and marketing team
Read More Articles by

Short URL: http://thebusinesstimes.com/?p=21346

Posted by on Jan 11 2017. Filed under Business People. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.

Post Your Thoughts Below

Sponsor

The Business Times Newspaper . 609 North Avenue Suite #2 . Grand Junction, CO 81501 . 970-424-5133
 Log in