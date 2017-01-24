Real estate firm honors best-selling agents

Cynthia Castaneda, Chris Pinson and Melanie Heiden were honored as the top performing agents for December at Weichert Realtors — Heiden Homes Realty in Grand Junction.

Castaneda posted the highest dollar volume for closed transactions for the month and tied with Pinson for the most new listings. Heiden posted the most closed transactions.

Weichert Realtors — Heiden Homes Realty operates offices at 735 Rood Ave. For more information, call 245-7777 or visit the website at www.heidenhomes.com

.