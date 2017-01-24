Real estate firm honors best-selling agents

Article date: Jan 24 2017
Cynthia Castaneda

Cynthia Castaneda

Chris Pinson

Chris Pinson

Melanie Heiden

Melanie Heiden

Cynthia Castaneda, Chris Pinson and Melanie Heiden were honored as the top performing agents for December at Weichert Realtors — Heiden Homes Realty in Grand Junction.

Castaneda posted the highest dollar volume for closed transactions for the month and tied with Pinson for the most new listings. Heiden posted the most closed transactions.

Weichert Realtors — Heiden Homes Realty operates offices at 735 Rood Ave. For more information, call 245-7777 or visit the website at www.heidenhomes.com

.

Related Articles:

  1. Real estate firm honors best-selling agents
  2. Real estate firm honors best-selling agents
  3. Real estate firm honors best-selling agent
  4. Real estate firm honors best-selling agent
  5. Real estate business honors best-selling agents
  6. Business honors best-selling agents
The Business Times Staff
About
Website: http://TheBusinessTimes.com
The Business Times has served as the definitive source for Grand Junction business news since 1994. The journal offers news, views and advice you can use twice each month in print with daily updates online at www.TheBusinessTimes.com
  • Connect With The Business Times Staff:
  • Facebook
Recent Post: Real estate firm honors best-selling agents
Read More Articles by

Short URL: http://thebusinesstimes.com/?p=21452

Posted by on Jan 24 2017. Filed under Business People. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.

Post Your Thoughts Below

Sponsor

The Business Times Newspaper . 609 North Avenue Suite #2 . Grand Junction, CO 81501 . 970-424-5133
 Log in