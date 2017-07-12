Real estate firm honors best-selling agents

Article date: Jul 12 2017
Jon Nash

Jon Nash

Cynthia Castaneda

Cynthia Castaneda

Jon Nash and Cynthia Castaneda were honored as the top-performing agents for June at Weichert Realtors-Heiden Homes Realty in Grand Junction.

Nash posted the highest dollar volume in sales for the month. Castaneda posted the most closed transactions and new listings.

Nash brings to his duties varied experiences. He worked in retail, owned a business and held a role as a territorial sales manager in heating, ventilation and air conditioning distribution.

Castaneda has worked as a real estate agent for 10 years. She also has cared for disabled people for more than 25 years.

Weichert Realtors-Heiden Homes Realty operates offices at 735 Rood Ave., the fourth Weichert Realtors office in Colorado.

For more information, call 245-7777 or visit the website at www.heidenhomes.com.

The Business Times Staff
About
Website: http://TheBusinessTimes.com
The Business Times has served as the definitive source for Grand Junction business news since 1994. The journal offers news, views and advice you can use twice each month in print with daily updates online at www.TheBusinessTimes.com
  • Connect With The Business Times Staff:
  • Facebook
Recent Post: Real estate firm honors best-selling agents
Read More Articles by

Short URL: http://thebusinesstimes.com/?p=22550

Posted by on Jul 12 2017. Filed under Business People. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.

Post Your Thoughts Below

Sponsor

Past Articles

The Business Times Newspaper . 609 North Avenue Suite #2 . Grand Junction, CO 81501 . 970-424-5133
 Log in