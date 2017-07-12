Real estate firm honors best-selling agents

Jon Nash and Cynthia Castaneda were honored as the top-performing agents for June at Weichert Realtors-Heiden Homes Realty in Grand Junction.

Nash posted the highest dollar volume in sales for the month. Castaneda posted the most closed transactions and new listings.

Nash brings to his duties varied experiences. He worked in retail, owned a business and held a role as a territorial sales manager in heating, ventilation and air conditioning distribution.

Castaneda has worked as a real estate agent for 10 years. She also has cared for disabled people for more than 25 years.

Weichert Realtors-Heiden Homes Realty operates offices at 735 Rood Ave., the fourth Weichert Realtors office in Colorado.

For more information, call 245-7777 or visit the website at www.heidenhomes.com.