Real estate professional earns senior specialist designation

Julie Adams, a broker associate with Bray Real Estate in Grand Junction, has earned the Senior Real Estate Specialist designation.

Professionals with the designation have the knowledge to assist clients over 50 with issues related to selling and refinancing homes and relocating.

“In 20 years, the senior buyer and seller market has nearly doubled, and I feel confident that I have the knowledge to facilitate the needs of mature buyers and sellers with their unique concerns,” Adams said.

Bray Real Estate operates offices at 1015 N. Seventh St. For more information, call 242-3647 or visit the website at www.brayandco.com.