Real estate professional earns senior specialist designation

Article date: Dec 20 2016
Julie Adams

Julie Adams

Julie Adams, a broker associate with Bray Real Estate in Grand Junction, has earned the Senior Real Estate Specialist designation.

Professionals with the designation have the knowledge to assist clients over 50 with issues related to selling and refinancing homes and relocating.

“In 20 years, the senior buyer and seller market has nearly doubled, and I feel confident that I have the knowledge to facilitate the needs of mature buyers and sellers with their unique concerns,” Adams said.

Bray Real Estate operates offices at 1015 N. Seventh St. For more information, call 242-3647 or visit the website at www.brayandco.com

Related Articles:

  1. Real estate agents join Grand Junction firm
  2. Realtor earns residential designation
  3. Real estate professional joins firm
  4. Buyer specialist joins real estate group
  5. Portfolio manager earns CFA designation
  6. St. Mary’s earns Baby Friendly designation
The Business Times Staff
About
Website: http://TheBusinessTimes.com
The Business Times has served as the definitive source for Grand Junction business news since 1994. The journal offers news, views and advice you can use twice each month in print with daily updates online at www.TheBusinessTimes.com
  • Connect With The Business Times Staff:
  • Facebook
Recent Post: Real estate professional earns senior specialist designation
Read More Articles by

Short URL: http://thebusinesstimes.com/?p=21223

Posted by on Dec 20 2016. Filed under Business People. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.

Post Your Thoughts Below

Sponsor

The Business Times Newspaper . 609 North Avenue Suite #2 . Grand Junction, CO 81501 . 970-424-5133
 Log in