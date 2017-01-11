Registration under way for New Dimensions classes

Registration will remain open through Jan. 20 for more than 60 classes offered to adults ages 50 and over through the New Dimensions Lifelong Learning Institute in the Grand Valley.

Online registration is available at www.newdimensionsgj.org. An assisted registration event is set for 2 to 4 p.m. Jan. 16 at the Unitarian Universalist Church, 536 Ouray Ave. in Grand Junction. Participants may enroll for as many classes as they’d like on a space-available basis for a membership of $50 for each term.

Classes are set for Feb. 13 to April 7 and will cover a range of topics, including art, current issues, economics, ethics, film, history, literature, nature, politics, science and more. No tests or papers are involved. Class formats vary according to the content and instructor needs. Some classes meet only once, others a number of times.

Former educators Jan and Mike Henwood developed the New Dimensions Lifelong Learning Institute to offer enriching and affordable learning experiences for older adults. For more information, visit www.newdimensionsgj.org.