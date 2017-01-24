Society honors neurologist and St. Mary’s

Dr. Logan McDaneld and the neurology department at St. Mary’s Medical Center have been honored for their support of the National Multiple Sclerosis Society and people living with the disease.

McDaneld and St. Mary’s received the Western Slope Partnership of the Year Award from the society.

Suzie Reel, director of Walk MS, said St. Mary’s and McDaneld have been instrumental in educating the community about MS through numerous events. St. Mary’s neurology is the largest local sponsor of the Walk MS event in Grand Junction.

“Dr. McDaneid has demonstrated extraordinary support for our MS community by facilitating an educational program for patients, participating in our walk events and connecting those affected by MS to our society across his medical clinics on the Western Slope,” Reel said.

McDaneld, a neurologist at St. Mary’s, said he was honored by the recognition. “Our goal is to bring awareness to a disease that affects more than 400,000 people in the United States. By bringing awareness, we hope to spur more research in hopes to one day find a cure.”

The National MS Society raises funds for research and works to improve the quality of life of people affected by MS, a disabling disease of the central nervous system that disrupts the flow of information between the brain and body. The next Walk MS in Grand Junction is set for May 6 at Canyon View Park.

“Our goal is the same, to end MS,” McDaneld said. “We know that we are much stronger together than apart. If everyone is moving forward together, then success will take care of itself. It’s truly a privilege to work with the National MS Society and with each and every one of my patients. We are consistently making progress in the fight against MS.”