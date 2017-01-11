St. Mary’s offers free home radon testing kits

Article date: Jan 11 2017

St. Mary’s Medical Center in Grand Junction offers free kits to test for exposure to radon gas in homes.

The kits include collection instructions and a report of findings. To obtain a kit or more information, contact Debra Hesse at 298-2351 or debra.hesse@sclhs.net.

Radon is a colorless, odorless, naturally occurring radioactive gas that constitutes the second-leading cause overall of lung cancer and leading cause of lung cancer among people who don’t smoke. Colorado residents face a higher level of risk from elevated radon levels with half of homes in the state above federal levels deemed safe.

Related Articles:

  1. St. Mary’s out to reduce risk in breast cancer treatments
  2. St. Mary’s contributes $2.5 million to psychiatric care project
  3. St. Mary’s earns Baby Friendly designation
  4. Completion of last two floors ends towering effort at St. Mary’s
  5. Real estate and marketing firms team up to offer three-dimensional home tours
  6. Cancer survivorship event to offer information and resources
The Business Times Staff
About
Website: http://TheBusinessTimes.com
The Business Times has served as the definitive source for Grand Junction business news since 1994. The journal offers news, views and advice you can use twice each month in print with daily updates online at www.TheBusinessTimes.com
  • Connect With The Business Times Staff:
  • Facebook
Recent Post: St. Mary’s offers free home radon testing kits
Read More Articles by

Short URL: http://thebusinesstimes.com/?p=21341

Posted by on Jan 11 2017. Filed under Business Briefs. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.

Post Your Thoughts Below

Sponsor

The Business Times Newspaper . 609 North Avenue Suite #2 . Grand Junction, CO 81501 . 970-424-5133
 Log in