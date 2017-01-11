St. Mary’s offers free home radon testing kits

St. Mary’s Medical Center in Grand Junction offers free kits to test for exposure to radon gas in homes.

The kits include collection instructions and a report of findings. To obtain a kit or more information, contact Debra Hesse at 298-2351 or debra.hesse@sclhs.net.

Radon is a colorless, odorless, naturally occurring radioactive gas that constitutes the second-leading cause overall of lung cancer and leading cause of lung cancer among people who don’t smoke. Colorado residents face a higher level of risk from elevated radon levels with half of homes in the state above federal levels deemed safe.