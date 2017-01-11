Studio artist in residence plans activities

The new artist in residence at the 970West Studio in Grand Junction plans a series of workshops and activities to be offered through April.

Emmi Hall, a graphic designer with interests in both artistic expression and education, will serve as artist in residence at the studio, operated by the Mesa County Libraries. A recent graduate of Colorado Mesa University, Hall works as a freelance graphic designer. Her work ranges from advertising project management to illustrations for children’s books.

Upcoming events planned as part of Hall’s residency include:

A meet-and-greet session set for 4 p.m. Jan. 20 in the community room of the Mesa County Central Library located at 443 N. Sixth St. in Grand Junction.

Groundhog Day and Un-Valentine’s parties for teen-agers set for 3:30 p.m. Feb. 2 and 9 in the central library teen area.

A finger paint monsters event for children set for 2 p.m. Feb. 15 at the central library.

A workshop on watercolor sketching set for 6 p.m. March 8 in the central library community room.

A fingerprint cartooning event for children and their families at 6:30 p.m. March 23.

A workshop on turning sketches into digital art scheduled for 9:30 a.m. April 22 at the studio at Fifth Street and Ouray Ave.

For more information, visit www.mesacountylibraries.org.